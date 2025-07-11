Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Boosted by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $185.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.26 and its 200-day moving average is $175.53. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

