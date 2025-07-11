CFC Planning Co LLC Acquires 9,562 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CFC Planning Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.4% of CFC Planning Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,986,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $407,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,106.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,257 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reduced their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

