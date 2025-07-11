State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $34,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 698,400 shares of company stock worth $161,083,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.8%

TMUS opened at $228.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

