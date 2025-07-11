Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,644 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,418,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $198.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

