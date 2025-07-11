Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 842,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,815,000.

BND stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

