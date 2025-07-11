Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 4,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 77,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,352,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2%

UNH opened at $299.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.28. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

