Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 10th

Union Pacific, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, CSX, Teck Resources, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the quantities of nutrient-rich materials—typically containing nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium—held in storage by manufacturers, distributors or farmers at any given time. They represent the on-hand inventory available to meet current and upcoming crop nutrient requirements, helping to smooth seasonal demand swings and stabilize supply chains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $238.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.03.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,373,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,186,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.85. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.77. 3,835,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,265,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.73. 2,640,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,149. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72.

