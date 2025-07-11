State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $48,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $709.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $217.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $726.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price target (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

