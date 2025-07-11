Sharkey Howes & Javer Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,685 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after buying an additional 5,366,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,524,000 after buying an additional 747,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,891,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $111.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.64. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $112.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

