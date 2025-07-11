SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $9.54 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,877 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $300.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

