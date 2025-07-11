iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rik Saylor Financial Inc.

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,671,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $224.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

