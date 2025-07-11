SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 741 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.94 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

