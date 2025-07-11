Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 928 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.03. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $155.95 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

