Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,188 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

