Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,390,037,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,536,000 after buying an additional 4,559,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after buying an additional 3,363,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $157.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

