Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $159,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cromwell Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 204,444 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 178,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.3% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:FCX opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.