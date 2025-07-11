Cromwell Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cromwell Holdings LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 243,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 22,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 37,656 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.46. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

