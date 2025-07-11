Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burford Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.2% during the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,497,000 after acquiring an additional 76,129 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.3% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $252.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.94.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

