Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $309.87 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

