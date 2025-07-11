Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFC Planning Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.1% during the first quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 99,778 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 73,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3%

LRCX stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.