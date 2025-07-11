Burford Brothers Inc. Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Burford Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,725,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $238,503,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.79.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2%

SPGI opened at $529.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

