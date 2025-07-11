Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Buys 398 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,473,132,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,411,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,568,000 after buying an additional 882,233 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

