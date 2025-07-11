Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.4% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,206.64.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,250.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,219.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,046.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $532.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

