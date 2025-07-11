SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 220,624 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 85.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,624 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after buying an additional 807,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VTI opened at $308.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $308.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $507.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

