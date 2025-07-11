Strategic Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 297.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $308.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.01. The company has a market cap of $507.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $308.93.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.