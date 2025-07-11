Robeco Schweiz AG Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,921,367,000 after acquiring an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,310,000 after purchasing an additional 571,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 574,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,332,000 after purchasing an additional 756,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,473,278,000 after buying an additional 372,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MDT opened at $89.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.68 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.