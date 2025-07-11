Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 151,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,492,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,158,000 after buying an additional 535,233 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

