Allworth Financial LP Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $464.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.13.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

