Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

