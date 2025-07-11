Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 337,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 50,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4%

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

