AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.970-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AT&T stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

