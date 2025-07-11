Medical Stocks To Watch Now – July 10th

UnitedHealth Group, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share, Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, Walmart, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Blueprint Medicines are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—such as pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device producers and healthcare service providers. Their market performance is driven by factors like clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent lifecycles, healthcare policy changes and shifting demographic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,203,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.71. The company has a market capitalization of $275.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.92. 11,808,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,580. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $792.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $751.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $767.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.05.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. 13,812,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,685,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.02. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,270,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,042,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $10.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $430.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,133. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.89. The stock has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $129.34. 4,465,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,398. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.21. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 0.89.

