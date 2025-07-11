State of Michigan Retirement System Has $57.54 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 962,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,267,000 after buying an additional 66,336 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the first quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

