Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after buying an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $237.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.10. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

