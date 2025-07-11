State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $72,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, M & L Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $287.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.52. The company has a market cap of $266.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.62 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

