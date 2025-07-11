Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $49.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.