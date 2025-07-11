Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 741,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,911,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $368,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $142.50 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $148.22. The stock has a market cap of $336.29 billion, a PE ratio of 619.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.25.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,973,088.62. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

