Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,028,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254,872 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $137,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $50.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

