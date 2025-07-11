Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,066,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Amundi lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $575.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $576.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

