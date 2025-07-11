Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,992 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $2,003,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $865,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $575.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $548.06 and its 200-day moving average is $535.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $576.26. The firm has a market cap of $694.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

