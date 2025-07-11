Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $18.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.18 and its 200 day moving average is $231.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

