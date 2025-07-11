Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Croban purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,204,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

