Ade LLC Sells 117 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Ade LLC lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 387,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 671.5% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $155.95 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $371.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.84 and its 200 day moving average is $165.03.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.