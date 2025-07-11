Cromwell Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cromwell Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Elevance Health by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,947 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 81,726.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,712 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,612 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 6,817.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,254,000 after acquiring an additional 895,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $345.31 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $339.39 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.80.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

