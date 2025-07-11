Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $790.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $767.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $748.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.