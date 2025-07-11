Xponance Inc. Has $23.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,446 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the sale, the director owned 105,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,891.24. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $299,225.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,830.80. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE SCHW opened at $93.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.95.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

