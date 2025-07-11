Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 17,191 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,191 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,109,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,927,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 159,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

