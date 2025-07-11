Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,510,000 after purchasing an additional 253,320 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,755 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,408.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,942 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82,114.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,364,000 after acquiring an additional 117,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,028,000 after acquiring an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $446.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.58. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

