Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $479.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.