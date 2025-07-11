Insurance Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 8th

Tesla, SoFi Technologies, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and manage risk by issuing policies to protect individuals and businesses against financial losses. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the insurance sector’s revenue streams from premiums and investment income on reserves, offset by claims payouts and operating costs. Their performance is influenced by underwriting results, interest?rate movements and the frequency or severity of catastrophic events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $297.29. The stock had a trading volume of 81,464,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,000,745. The stock has a market cap of $957.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.46.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 99,192,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,678,843. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,902,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

